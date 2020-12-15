Pop Smoke named SoundCloud’s most well-known artist of 2020

Pop Smoke has been named as SoundCloud’s most-streamed artist of 2020.

The late New York rapper, who was killed back again in February aged 20, was named as the streaming platform’s most well-liked artist this calendar year through their annual PlayBack summary.

SoundCloud say that Smoke was “beloved by the SoundCloud local community and they keep on to demonstrate it”, revealing that his music was streamed over 191,500,188 times in 2020.

65 Pop Smoke tracks are presently offered to hear to on SoundCloud, with the late rapper boasting 409,000 followers on the platform. His track ‘For The Night’ accounted for 40 million streams by itself.

Pop Smoke’s debut studio album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Intention for the Moon’ was posthumously unveiled back again in July and showcased the likes of Quavo, DaBaby and Potential.

Smoke’s manager Steven Victor claimed the identical month that even more posthumous releases are in the pipeline, like “a project Pop, 808 Melo, AXL Beats and Rico Beats were operating on”.

A deluxe variation of ‘Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon’, which extra 15 new tracks, was subsequently launched in July.

Very last week, it was confirmed that Pop Smoke will make his posthumous movie debut in the impending movie Boogie, which has been directed by Refreshing Off The Boat writer Eddie Huang.