Pooja Hegde’s most up-to-date airport appearance has the ideal mix of relaxation and fashion

Pooja Hegde, that has been in the news for the forthcoming movie Radhe Shyam, has additionally been occupying the style police. The celebrity has done two or three jobs in Bollywood and is now set to star at a few of their most awaited movies Radhe Shyam along with South celebrity Prabhas along with the very first appearance of the movie premiered also.

Now we snapped the diva because she churns away by town looking fabulous as ever. Pooja didn’t go overboard due to her airport seem as she maintained it comfortable yet stylish. Going for a set of jet-black jeggings, a set of white shoes and a very cool sweatshirt, the celebrity happily posed for the paparazzi before heading to the airport. Pooja appeared set to journey in complete safety equipment with her mask and carried a huge handbag with her traveling essentials. Check out her Newest images below…