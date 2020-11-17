Ponytail Trend Won The People’s Choice Awards: JLo, Addison Rae and Much More

Sunday night was a different Type of People’s Choice Awards awards Using celebs to a distant red Rug and the Series airing virtually.

But that does not mean that they did not get completely glam–since they did. What exactly are people doing at the moment? Sure there were real awards given out but we are crowning the ponytail tendency the true winner of the People’s Choice Awards. Because nearly everyone wore and they are a little different. But they’re all long.

Let us take a better look in Tracee Ellis Ross’ butt-length pony, TikTok celebrity Addison Rae’s ultra-full fashion and Jennifer Lopez’s sky-high appearance, so a lot more.

Addison Rae

should you find that a celeb rocking a ponytail that lengthy and complete, it is possible to bet it is faux. And there is nothing wrong with this. Hairstylist Danielle Priano utilized the Luxy Hair 24″ Classic Chocolate Brown Balayage Clip-Ins for her customer. She styled the appearance with Redken products such as the newest Redken Shine Flash ($22 on Amazon) to get a glass-like glow. For Rae’s cosmetics, celebrity Kelsey Deenihan prepped her encounter with Mario Badescu Skin Care, such as the Hyaluronic Dew Drops ($22. 50 in Ulta). She utilized a mixture of Pat McGrath Labs along with Item Beauty (Rae’s line) cosmetics.

Tracee Ellis Ross

It had been hard to find a great look in Ross’ epic ponytail previous night but fortunately her hairstylist Nai’Vasha gave us an opinion on her Instagram tales. The slick braid begins in the center of her mind and extends all of the way to her thighs. Nai’Vasha utilized T3 hair resources to make the appearance, such as the Cura Luxe Hair Dryer ($285 in Amazon) using SoftCurl Diffuser ($30 in T3Micro.)

Jennifer Lopez

Hairstylist Chris Appleton calls sky-high ponytail”Xmas Barbie” and you’ll be able to see why. He utilized Leandro Limited hair resources and Color Wow styling products to reach the resilient style. Redken Celebrity Colorist Tracey Cunningham is the reason for Lopez’s honey brown hair colour. “I love to keep her own hair as near to her normal colour as you can,” she explained in a declaration. “She’s stayed always gorgeous during every phase of her profession with a totally emphasized honey brown colour. Occasionally I add some more blond highlights, which mix well with the honey and pale brown, but I truly adore her both ways.”

Chloe x Halle

Hairstylist Fesa Nu delivered among their greatest ponytails at nighttime on Chloe and Halle Bailey. Can you manage that elevation?! Their glam makeup has been implemented by Christiana Cassell with Huda Beauty goods, including the brand new Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette ($67 in Sephora) along with Legit Lashes Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara ($27 in Sephora).