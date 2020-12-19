Ponder Woman 1984 heads to Uk streaming in January: Here’s when you can rent it at house | Movies | Amusement

Question Woman 1984 hit British isles cinemas in Tiers 1 and 2 on December 16 this 7 days. And although the DC film will remember displaying in film theatres, Warner Bros have introduced this early morning that the film will head to streaming for rental future month. The studio said in a statement: “After much anticipation, Wonder Female 1984 is out now in cinemas in the Uk and Ireland.”

Warner Bros included: “In recognition of different present market place limitations and to provider the massive admirer desire in Wonder Girl 1984, this movie can be appreciated by followers and family members on the significant display where by obtainable in cinemas now, and in the ease and comfort of their possess household via High quality Video clip on Desire (PVOD) in the British isles and Eire starting up on January 13.

“The film will continue to be readily available in cinemas where by they are open, while also being available to watch at home for a 48-hour rental from taking part electronic shops.”