Politicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Exactly What You Want Today

Ouch.

Since Americans wait to discover the final outcomes of this 2020 U.S. presidential elections, several huge names in politics tried to deliver a little laughter by studying imply tweets about themselves in the Nov. 4 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! .

Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Yang–they sought the 2020 Democratic Party nomination but later stopped their attempts –were only a number of the participants. )

Warren, for example, read a post that claimed she is”what occurs if Jan Brady climbs upward,” along with Sanders’ maintained he”looks like the sort of man who’d return just one bit of fruit into Walmart and maintain the line for one hour” In terms of Bloomberg, his message when compared with his presidential hurry to”discovering Nickelback is playing with the Super Bowl halftime show” Then he responded,”I like Nickelback!”