Political sketch…. pupils’ portrait gracing Michelle O’Neill’s Christmas card

Entertainment

Two kids whose portrait of Michelle O’Neill was selected by the Deputy Very first Minister to be on her formal Christmas card for 2020 are “in excess of the Moon”.

alented P7 pupils Lisa Kerr and Maria Conway experienced captured Mrs O’Neill’s likeness as part of a class job to mark the go to of Schooling Minister Peter Weir to their school, St Brigid’s, Mayogall, in Magherafelt.

The paintings became a hit on the web, with the political topics having to social media to praise the art.

