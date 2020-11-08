Atlanta Police Charge Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Rapper King Von

The Atlanta Police Department have billed Timothy Leeks, 22, together with juvenile murder in the shooting of rapper King Von. As previously mentioned, Chicago rapper King Von, 26, actual name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, expired after a shooting in a nightclub in Atlanta first Friday afternoon (Nov. 6th).

On Saturday (Nov.7), Atlanta authorities declared they have arrest warrants for Timothy Leeks for vandalism. He’s now in custody in Grady Hospital in which he’s recovering from a gunshot wound. A spokesperson for Atlanta authorities stated,

“Mr. Leeks is currently in police custody in Grady Hospital where he’s undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. The homicide of Bennett is shut for this arrest”

Authorities have confirmed that two people were murdered while a third victim remains in serious illness.

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

Reportedly, King Von plus a bunch of guys abandoned Opium nightclub and led to Monaco Hookah Lounge. While there, two guys approached the band from the parking lot and also the groups began to argue. The debate then escalated into gunfire. During the altercation, you will find just two off- duty officers who were working security in the hookah lounge and a single on-duty officer nearby. Not one of the officers had been hurt. Reportedly, King Von was fatally shot at the club parking lot before the officers’ engagement.

WATCH: UPDATE — two lifeless, multiple wounded in officer-involved shooting downtown #Atlanta — https://t.co/1pz59DhlMZ #Georgia pic.twitter.com/uKi1RFJnXX

— John Spink (@johnjspink) November 6, respectively 2020

Based on authorities, King Von wasn’t located in the scene, although afterwards came in a hospital. Police stated,

“In addition, Mr. Bennett wasn’t found at the spectacle, but came in a hospital shortly after the shootingvia personal automobile.”

Our Condolences into King Von’s loved ones, loved ones and enthusiasts.