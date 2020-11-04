Pokimane caps Twitch donations, telling fans to support growing channels

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane has confirmed that donations of more than $5 will no longer be accepted on her streams.

Working directly with StreamLabs to secure the cap, the star (real name Imane Anys), thanked her fans and asked them to channel their money toward more worthy causes instead.

Her announcement claimed that anything more than $5 was “unnecessary”, and would be better spent supporting smaller streamers, charities, and personal causes. You can see the post below.

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!

Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD

— pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

Given her popularity and exclusivity deal with Twitch, which was estimated by Kotaku to be worth $4.5m, the Pokimane brand appears to have become entirely self-sustaining. This announcement follows her recent comments in which she suggested that influencers and celebrities should cease to be on the receiving end of freebies and gifts.

In a stream hosted on October 19, Anys was recorded as saying: “Okay, I’m gonna be honest. Ya’ll need to stop giving people who got money free shit. Like influencers, actors, people you recognise. They got money! You should say, ‘Hey, I’m a really big fan!’ and ask them to tip you extra. Okay?”

The move to cap donations has received largely positive feedback, although some fans on Twitter expressed concern over her motives.

Making an attempt to improve the community through her platform is hardly new to the seasoned streamer, however, as Anys recently took part in a dedicated Among Us stream with American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an effort to encourage viewers to vote.

Anys hit 6 million subscribers just last month, and having received multiple sponsorship deals and partners during her streaming career, seems keen to give back and support the community.

Fans can therefore be assured that this philanthropic gesture, which may see smaller streamers flourishing from shared donations, will do nothing to harm or change the channel. No longer relying on the generosity of fans, she hopes that their money may benefit others looking to become successful on the platform.