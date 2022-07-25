Pokemon Rom Hacks 2022: All Latest Hacks You Need to Know

Since I’ve been experimenting with the finest Pokemon ROM Hacks, each one has consistently done something unique.

That’s because the extraordinarily gifted Pokemon community spent months if not years, creating these ROM hacks to aid players in getting through difficult times.

One of the best Pokemon ROM hacks available online is this one. Here is a list of some of our favorites. Some feel like entirely new games, while others have seen minor changes.

Do not worry if you are unfamiliar with Pokemon ROM hacks and the top Pokemon emulators.

To play the ROMs, all you have to do is download them using the links provided beneath each section, and then use the appropriate emulator on your phone, computer, or even the greatest vintage handhelds.

So let’s get started with some of the top Pokemon ROM hacks you can use on your emulators or gaming consoles right now.

We have provided links to eBay where you may acquire specially manufactured fan carts with installed ROM hacks; we receive a small profit from these sales. The files for these ROM hacks are also available online for free.

Gs Chronicles of Pokemon

Because Pokemon GS Chronicles is one of the best Pokemon ROM hacks available, it has been getting a lot of accolades throughout 2021.

It is based on the legendary Gameboy Color titles Pokemon Gold and Silver, which you probably recognize as one of the best games ever made. However, it has now been improved, changed, and enhanced into a brand-new game that adheres to the plot but has even more depth.

Mega Evolutions, Gen 4–6 Pokemon, a map based on HGSS, new locales, new time–based wild Pokemon, and Pokemon Rides—which take the role of HMs—are some of the new elements that have been added to Pokemon GS Chronicles.

The quantity of updates this game receives is what makes it one of the best Pokemon ROM hacks available. It is constantly maintained, with issues being resolved regularly, new upgrades, and a large community supporting it that can assist you when you are having trouble. This is the one to download if any.

Team Rocket Edition of Pokemon

Think about experiencing the original Pokemon Red game from Team Rocket’s perspective. Well, thanks to the amazing Pokemon community, you may now!

I’ll let you decide on that one because technically Pokemon Team Rocket Edition is a remake of Pokemon Fire Red, but it was a remake of Red.

You take on the role of a member of Team Rocket in this game. Here, you will deal with numerous members of the bad gang as you cheat and steal your way to the top. You simply have to play this game, so I won’t give away too much of the plot, but you’ll discover more about Team Rocket in this game than you can possibly think.

You stumble across a lot of fan-based conspiracies, you steal players’ Pokemon, and you run across some extremely well-known characters from a new angle.

This turns a traditional game on its head. I suggest giving this a try if you’re a fan of one of the best Gameboy Color games.

Light Platinum Pokemon

Over 16 million copies of Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire for the Gameboy Advance were sold, which simply goes to show how good it was.

Pokemon Light Platinum is the game to choose if you’re seeking one that is based on that amazing game.

With the use of this Pokemon ROM hack, you can visit two distinct regions called Zhery and Lauren. The legendary hacker of this room, WesleyFG, has also included a tonne of Pokemon from Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova, as well as new leaders, the Elite Four, rivals you may recognize, and other content.

A Lot of Pokemon, that Is!

As if that weren’t enough, this game also enables you to explore other dimensions, capture every single legendary Pokemon up to Unova, and host a massive championship match dubbed the Pokemon World Championship as the game’s grand finale.

This incident beautifully concludes the game and gives you a sense of accomplishment when it’s over. For those of you who enjoy Ruby & Sapphire, this is among the best Pokemon ROM hacks!

Pikachu Glazed

I accidentally came across and adored this game. Pokemon Glazed is about the mystery and confusion that surround a sudden issue that affects the entire region.

You must investigate ancient ruins, enigmatic Pokemon, and a scarfed Pikachu who is angrier than a small chihuahua in order to discover what mystery power is causing the Pokemon world and the real world to collide.

When you turn 12 years old, you can select from not three, not four, but five different starters, and the Pokemon in your world are found in the Tuned, Johto, and Rankor regions, giving you a rather strange assortment of Pokemon to collect.

This Pokemon ROM hack also adds “Dream World” Pokemon, which can give you a glimmer of the plot.

You can also catch all legendaries from Kanto to Sinnoh and eight more from the Unova region as if the new Pokemon weren’t enough.

Dark Rising of Pokemon

Do you ever experience bizarre dreams about Pokemon? Yes, I agree, but what if there was a game based on a dream in which a Pokemon begged you to aid it in saving the world?

Although the ordinary person would likely consider it to be a nightmare, to me, that sounds like the most wonderful dream imaginable. Just that is the basis for Pokemon Dark Rising’s plot, so when you discuss it with your best buddy, it turns out he experienced the identical dream!

The gameplay experience is in no way diminished by the fact that this ROM hack is not as “large” as some others on the list. Over 380 Pokemon from areas like Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova are available to catch in this game.

It adheres closely to the traditional Pokemon plot, which includes riddles, bad characters, and gyms. But what makes this ROM hack so great is that it gives the game a professional look while incorporating modern-day Pokemon, moves, and features.

This ROM hack is for those of you who choose to stick with the classics while also enjoying features from more recent generations, such as Dream World abilities and other features.

