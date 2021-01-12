Pogba sends Crimson Devils Prime of the Leading League following late winner at Turf Moor

BURNLEY -1 Man UTD

71. Manchester United have the guide!

Paul Pogba has been the most effective participant on the pitch this night, and it’s no shock that the Frenchman is the participant to crack the deadlock.

Marcus Rashford finds area on the correct, and that lets him time to hold out, weigh up his possibilities, and then decide on out Pogba on the edge of the box with a lofted cross.

The French midfielder’s link is true, but the strike however desires a slight nick off Matthew Lowton to defeat Nick Pope.

United are heading to the top rated of the Premier League table tonight!