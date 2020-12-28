Poco M3 Unboxing & First Look – Best Budget Smartphone??? Giveaway🔥🔥🔥

Enter here: https://gleam.io/Ss9jH/tg-poco-m3-giveawayNamaskaar Dosto, is video mein maine aapse Poco M3 ke baare mein baat ki hai aur share ki hai isi Poco M3 Smartphone ki unboxing aur ek first look, isme 6.53″ ka FullHD+ IPS Display hai ek choti notch ke saath. Poco M3 mein Snapdragon 662 Processor hai 4GB RAM aur 64GB/128GB Storage ke saath mein. Poco M3 Triple Camera ke saath aata hai jaha hai 48MP Primary Camera + 2MP Macro aur 2MP Depth Camera, saath mein hai 8MP ka Selfie Camera, Poco M3 mein 6000mAh ki battery hai 22.5W Fast charging ke saath mein. Yaha pe ek giveaway bhi hai isi Poco M3 ka aap sabhi viewers ke liye. Mujhe umeed hai ki aapko Poco M3 ki yeh unboxing video pasand aayegi.

