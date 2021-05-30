Some reports have put forward that POCO’s upcoming smartphone for India will be dubbed POCO F3 GT. According to the latest news, today, POCO India released the first teaser of the smartphone.

As per the teaser, the POCO F3 GT will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset. The teaser ends with the note ‘Q3 coming soon” which indicates that the POCO F3 GT might come in July. As far as the specification is concerned, it seems it is a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which was announced in China last month.

Note that the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is the first ever game centric smartphone from Redmi. It sports RGB lighting around the rear cameras. It also has mechanical pop-up gaming shoulder buttons. POCO F3 GT might come with the same specification set of Redmi K40 Gaming but in a different design.

POCO confirms launch of POCO F3 GT in India

As per rumors, POCO F3 GT will come with a 6.67 inches OLED panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Apart from the Dimensity 1200 chipset, the phone will be powered by up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone is rumored to run on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. POCO F3 GT might come with a 16 MP front camera. In the rear, there will be a triple camera setup with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. It will most probably be backed by a 5,065 mAh battery. The battery is expected to supports 67 W fast charging.

From its official Twitter handle, IndiaPOCO, the company posted “Locked & loaded, finger on the trigger” The next F is closer than you thought. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up!”

POCO India Country Director Anuj Sharma revealed to India Today the expected price of the handset. He said the phone could be priced around 350 euros to 400 euros which will be around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in Indian currency.