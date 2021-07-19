POCO F3 GT is ready for a 23rd July release; 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display are key highlights

Before the official launch of the POCO F3 GT in India, a company executive has revealed details about the tentative price of the device. The spokesperson said it will come with a price tag of around 400 US Dollars.

Previously, Xiaomi stated that the handset will launch sometime in the third quarter of this year but now, in an interview with India Today, the Country Director of POCO Indi, Anuj Sharma, has revealed that the device will launch in India later this month. The executive said we can expect the device as early as 23 July though the original launch window of the company is between August and September.

Sharma has also revealed information about the price of the POCO F3 GT. He said it will come with a price tag of around 30,000 INR. There might be more than one variant so we can expect the variants t to be priced in the +-30000 range. Sharma has confirmed that the highest variant will be priced under 35,000 INR.

Note that the date of 23rd July is very close to the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2. Recently, Xiaomi eve trolled this upcoming handset from its rival. Both these smartphones will feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Other feature of POCO F3 GT includes an AMOLED display, HDR10+ support, and refresh rate of 120 Hz. The handset will be available in two colour variants: Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black, and offer Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Anuj said “The smartphone market has changed a lot in the last three years. We could have done a simple F1 successor which means cut out everything else and give a performance. But, in the mid-premium segment users are not happy with one aspect. Things like the build quality, glass back are all expensive. This would make the Poco F3 GT a lot more expensive than Poco F1 but at the price, will be unlike any other phone.”