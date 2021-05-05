Spurs news: Pochettino and Perez will surely Return to London

News from Manager market as Jesus Perez, assistant manager of Mauricio Pochettino talks about their possibility to return to Spurs again.

Manchester City has defeated PSG to reach the UEFA Champions League Final, the first time in 10 years. Pep Guardiola had a better grip on Mauricio Pochettino and managed to defeat PSG in both legs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s assistant manager Jesus Perez talks to the media, about their spell at Spurs and later in PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy ended on Good Terms

Tottenham Hotspurs Chairman Daniel Levy sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019. Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho as their head coach.

‘We will be back at Spurs for sure’ – Pochettino’s assistant Perez

According to Perez, even after sacking Pochettino, Daniel Levy and his boss still maintain a healthy contact. Mauricio Pochettino played a remarkable season in 2018-19, as they competed in UEFA Champions League Final against Liverpool.

But things fell apart after Tottenham ended up in 14th position in November; which forced Daniel Levy to make a drastic change in the team.

“Will Surely return to Spurs one day”, Perez

Jesus Perez believes that the Spurs Board of Directors had to take a massive decision. It is certainly tough to maintain a high standard football, with top & costly players.

It requires definite funding. And things at Spurs became tough, as they invested much in their Training Academy and their new stadium. Perez says that Pochettino and Levy respect each other and they’ll surely return to Spurs, someday.