Pluto Anime Release Date: Counting Down to the ‘Pluto’ Anime!

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of “Pluto,” a critically acclaimed manga series, has been avidly anticipated by anime fans around the world. With its thought-provoking plot and captivating characters, “Pluto” has amassed a devoted fandom, which makes the announcement of an anime adaptation an exciting moment. This article discusses the release date of the “Pluto” anime and examines the reasons for the adaptation’s widespread anticipation.

Urasawa utilized the same setting to create a darker and more complex narrative, which will now be animated by Studio M2, with production handled by Genco and Osamu Tezuka’s son Makoto Tezuka managing the project. Beginning on 26 October 2023, Pluto Anime will be available on Netflix.

What Is Pluto About?

Pluto is based on Tezuka’s Astro Boy storyline from 1964 titled “The Greatest Robot on Earth” From September 2003 to April 2009, the magazine Big Comic Original published the manga series. Pluto’s plot is driven by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and an anti-war message and is set in a distant future where humans and sentient robots have coexisted peacefully following years of brutal conflict.

Gesicht, a German Europol robot detective and war veteran, is investigating a series of robot and human murders around the globe in which the killer leaves behind his signature mark: two horn-like protrusions protruding from the victim’s skull. Gesicht deduces from the clues that the killer is a robot, making this the first case in the past eight years in which a human was murdered by a robot.

On the killer’s list are seven of the finest remaining robots created by humanity, including Gesicht, as well as humans involved in preserving the International Robot Laws, which grant robots equal rights. Gesicht must quickly determine who is responsible for these gruesome murders before time runs out.

Here Is Pluto’s Official Synopsis:

“Famous for his military service in the 39th Asian War, the legendary Swiss robot Montblanc is violently murdered. Humans and robots around the world mourn for the beloved celebrity. Montblanc’s popularity only grew in the years following the war, thanks to his dedication to nature conservation and his loving personality. Once a fellow war veteran, robotic Europol detective Gesicht is sent to investigate Montblanc’s tragic demise. In his pursuit, Gesicht uncovers evidence of a mysterious entity known only as “Pluto.” He also learns of a conspiratorial plot to dismantle the eight specialized robots from around the world who participated in the war. Racing against time to save those who still remain, Gesicht grapples with his memory, morality, and a world full of hate, desperately attempting to defend the fragile coexistence of man and machine.”

Who Is Making Pluto?

Studio M2 announced the production of the Pluto anime adaptation at the 2017 Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June. Netflix acquired the exclusive streaming rights in February 2023, and production proceeded in collaboration with Genco and Tezuka Productions. Studio M2 is tasked with animation.

Additionally, Netflix has revealed three of the actors who will voice the series’ main characters. Shinshu Fuji, whose voice was featured in Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin I, will portray Gesicht, the robot detective. The finest robot on earth, Atom (Astro Boy), will be voiced by Yoko Hikasa, who also starred in the popular anime High School DxD. Minori Suzuki, who portrayed Regina in the original Pokémon anime, will voice Uran, the sibling of Atom.