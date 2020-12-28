Plumstead murder: Girl billed following boy, 4, observed dead in south-east London

lady has been charged with murder just after a four-12 months-outdated boy was identified dead at a flat in south-east London.

Law enforcement were being known as to the assets on Invermore Spot, Plumstead, shortly prior to 8am on Sunday exactly where they located the little one “lifeless”, Scotland Yard explained.

The youngster and the woman, who is in her 30s, are linked, detectives verified.

Their following of kin have been educated but the Metropolitan Police is not naming them at this time.

The lady was arrested at the scene and taken into custody prior to being charged later on on Sunday.

She subsequently appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Courtroom on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Outdated Bailey on Wednesday.

Enquiries are continuing, detectives stated.