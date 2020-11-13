PLL’s Sasha Pieterse Gives Birth to First Child with Husband Hudson Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse has announced the birth of her first child!

The 24-year-old actress, best known for playing Alison DiLaurentis on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, welcomed a baby boy into the world last week.

“One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours 🤍,” Sasha wrote on Instagram.

You can see the baby’s first photos by visiting her Instagram page.

This is the first child for Sasha and her husband Hudson Sheaffer, who got married in May 2018. They announced the pregnancy news on their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Sasha is the third PLL star to welcome a baby, following Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell, who are also moms!