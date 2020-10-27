Playboy Sues Fashion Nova More Than Eerily Similar Bunny Costume

Exclusive

Fashion Nova’s pimping a Brand New bunny costume Which Seems real familiar to anyone who’s read Playboy — to the Content, of course — that’s the magazine’s Argue in a Fresh Suit.

Playboy’s sterile at Fashion Nova for rolling out fresh bunny outfits, just in time for Halloween, which it asserts are apparently”an effort to slough off the fame and renown of Playboy’s legendary bunny costume”

Translation: Cease bitin’ our rabbit!

Back in docs, acquired by TMZ, Playboy states Fashion Nova fully ripped off its legendary costume — that comprises cuffs, collar, bowtie, blouse, decoration title label, rabbit tail and ears — and is currently selling them since Halloween costumes onto its site. According to the lawsuit, Fashion Nova’s even utilizing the description”Bunny of the Month,” that Playboy claims is a very clear reference to the Playmate of the Month signature.

The magazine claims whenever the public thinks of the Playboy brand,”among the very first things that come into mind would be that the Playboy Bunnies along with their iconic costumes”

At the lawsuit, Playboy states it shipped Fashion Nova a cease and desist, nevertheless it continues to advertise and promote the costume. Playboy’s suing for trademark infringement and needs a judge to close down all revenue of Fashion Nova’s rabbit costumes.

We have achieved to Fashion Nova, to date back.