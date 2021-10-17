Platinum End Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Platinum End is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It is created by the creators of Death Note and features a high school student Mirai as a protagonist. Mirai’s life changes when he comes in contact with an angel who asks him to participate in the event to become a new God.

Mirai lost his parents at a young age and was treated badly by his foster parents. However, with the powers that angel Nasse bestowed on him, he can take revenge. Mirai now must look for other candidates and defeat them to become God. Let’s talk about Platinum End episode 3 spoilers, release date and time.

Platinum End Episode 2 Recap

In Platinum End episode 2 recap, Mirai sees the appearance of another candidate by the name of Rodriguez. He has used his abilities to bewitch multiple females. Another candidate wearing a suit arrives and kills him.

Mirai decides to go to school despite his worries. On his way, he sees a video being played on the Billboard. A person wearing a suit identifies himself as a Metropoliman and says that he is associated with the police and they’ve recognized him.

Mirai realizes that he must be another candidate. He tries to look for the angel round but isn’t able to spot any. He asks Nesse to distance herself from himself so that another angel doesn’t recognize him. Mirai gets afraid and immediately returns home.

As he reached home, Mirai decides to not go to school. He believes that if he does to go school, he may come across Metropoliman who may kill him. Nesse tries to convince him and after some thought, Mirai agrees to go to the opening ceremony.

Nasse also explains to him the different ranks of angels. Instead of becoming a stationary target, Mirai would rather confront Metropoliman. He visits the school at the opening ceremony. On the gate, he spots an angel.

Platinum End Episode 3 Spoilers

In Platinum End episode 3 spoilers, Mirai sees an angle who looks right into his eyes catching him red-handed. His crush Saki from behind calls him and stabs him with an arrow. Because of it, he now falls in love with her.

Mirai goes to Saki’s house. Saki looks depressed which puts him in worry. Lepel, Saki’s angel asks him to become her wings because she doesn’t have it. Mirai agrees and they both join their hands together.

Mirai takes Saki into the air and flies along with her. Upon returning, they hear news of Metropoliman’s appearance. Lepel says that he must be eliminated at any cost. Mirai takes it upon himself to kill him and goes out.

As he goes out, Nasse arrives to confront him. Lepel gets a little underwhelmed upon seeing her. She explains to Mirai that if he dies, his wings will be transferred to Saki. And this was Lepel’s plan all along.

After 33 days pass, the effect of the arrow gets over. In the news, Metropoliman challenges 11 other candidates to come and face him in the stadium. Mirai thinks it’s a good opportunity to confront their enemy and goes to the stadium along with Saki.

Platinum End Episode 3 Watch Online

Crunchyroll and Funimation are official streaming platforms where you can watch Platinum End episode 3 in high-quality videos. Buy their subscription to enjoy quality streaming.

Platinum End Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Here is the Platinum End episode 3 release date and time.

Japan – 01:30 AM, October 22nd

India – 10:00 PM, October 21st

USA/Canada – 11:30 AM, October 21st

UK – 5:30 PM, October 21st

CES (Europe) – 6:30 PM, October 21st

