Based on manga series of the same name, Platinum End is an upcoming anime series scheduled to air in Fall 2021. It is created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata who are also the creators of Death Note. The manga concluded recently and the anime will start airing soon.

Platinum End’s story focuses on the protagonist Mirai Kakehashi who attempts to commit suicide but gets saved by a guardian angel Nasse. She gives him power and he becomes one of the 13 candidates to replace god who is going to retire in 999 days. Let’s talk about Platinum End episode 1 spoilers, release date, and time.

Platinum End Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

Platinum End Episode 1 Spoilers

In Platinum End episode 1 spoilers, Mirai goes to the rooftop of his apartment and prepares to jump down to commit suicide. When he goes down, he gets saved by an angel. She catches him just before he was about to hit the floor.

Freedom and Love

Mirai asks who she is and she reveals that she is his guardian angel. She also says that she knows about Mirai’s past. His parents died and his foster parents used him as a slave which made him depressed enough to commit suicide.

Angel promises to give Mirai wings to fly anywhere and an arrow that will make a person hit with it love him for 33 days. Mirai accepts the deal and the angel gives him wings. He proceeds to fly right to the sky and witnessed the amazing scenery of the world. For the first time in his life, he senses true freedom.

New God

The angel tells Mirai that it was her aunt and uncle who killed his parents. He goes to the house and hits his aunt with the arrow. She spills the beans and says they killed his parents over money. In a rage, Mirai tells her to kill herself and she does.

Mirai gets shocked by such a reaction and the power. He wants to be happy because he is alive. Over elsewhere, the god gathers angels and tells them to find 13 humans who will become the next candidate to become the god. He has only 999 days left till he retires.

Platinum End Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

Platinum End Episode 1 Watch Online

On local TV networks, Platinum End episode 1 will be available to watch online on TBS, BS11, and some other channels. As for digital international streaming, you can watch the episode on Crunchyroll by subscribing to it. This season will consist of 24 episodes.

Platinum End Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Here is Platinum End episode 1 release date and time.

Japan – 01:30 AM, October 8 th

India – 10:00 PM, October 7 th

USA/Canada – 11:30 AM, October 7 th

UK – 5:30 PM, October 7 th

CES (Europe) – 6:30 PM, October 7th

What lies ahead for Mirai? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow our social media handles.