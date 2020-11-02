Pixies, Becky Hill along with DMA’s to headline Newcastle’s Live From Times Square 2021

Pixies, Becky Hill and DMA’s are all set to visit Newcastle next summer to the recurrence of this Live From Times Square cartoon collection.

Having formerly welcomed the likes of Fatboy Slim, Manic Street Preachers and The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, the next year’s event will occur will observe a fresh choice of acts going up the bill at August 2021.

DMA’s will kick things off on Wednesday August 4, until Becky Hill and also Pixies follow lawsuit on Thursday August 5 and Friday August 6 respectively.

Speaking before the statement, Festival Organiser Steve Davis, stated:”We are incredibly excited to welcome rear Live from Times Square. We have experienced some iconic displays at this occasion before with the likes of Fatboy Slim and Manic Street Preachers and we are looking forward to many more nights like people.

“Our staff is totally dedicated to receiving the live music scene back in action and booming once more and we are thrilled to welcome a all-star throw of headliners at Pixies, Becky Hill along with DMA’s.

“Becky presented an astounding display at Virgin Money Unity Arena on the summer and that she had been without a doubt among those stand-out shows. We are long-time lovers of DMA’S and also to see their increase is nothing short of awesome. Pixies, well, it is an honor to be welcoming among their most iconic and powerful other indie bands of all time into this Live from Times Square point”

prices for DMA’S will price #28, whereas Becky Hill and also Pixies will price # 1 28. 50 and Number 45 respectively. You may purchase them from 10AM on Friday November 6.

Meanwhile, the Pixies will also be set to encourage Pearl Jam at one of the enormous displays at London’s Hyde Park next summer.