Pixel 6: The One Plus 10 T Is a Pixel 6 Where Performance Matters Over Everything Else

The OnePlus 10T feels pretty similar to other OnePlus phones in terms of hardware. It has a flashy display, is large, and has a quick speed. My experience with the OnePlus 10T thus far has been fairly similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 8. In terms of the overall experience, not much has changed.

But some noticeable adjustments have been made. The Alert Slider, a defining feature of OnePlus devices for years, is removed from the OnePlus 10T. This feature isn’t permanently gone, but its absence is noticeable, and I don’t think the extra antennae are worth the trade-up. However, I will admit that so far, Google Fi’s signal strength has been excellent.

Even though the software still has a distinctly OnePlus feel to it, this is not really a compliment anymore. However, OxygenOS 12.1 frequently feels speedy and fluid at the sacrifice of information density and overall usefulness. Perhaps because OxygenOS and ColorOS are so similar these days, but there’s just something about OxygenOS that makes me feel strange.

How Do the Cameras on The Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro Differ?

Here’s a quick summary of the camera specifications and features you get with each phone before you look at our real-world photo samples taken with the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro.

Starting with the main camera, the high-end Pixel 6 Pro has a 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer sensor while the Pixel 6a primarily uses a 12.2MP dual-pixel sensor. The Pro has four times the resolution of the 6a, but because the 6a oversamples its images, the image output sizes are almost identical; both phones save photos at a resolution of about 12MP (4,080-by-3,027 pixels). Visit our article on CMOS, BSI CMOS, and Stacked CMOS sensors and read the part on Quad Bayer technology if you’re curious about how oversampling functions and why it matters for detail capture.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s 26mm lens sports an f/1.85 aperture in addition to having high resolution. The Pixel 6a’s lens has an f/1.7 aperture and a 27mm focal length for taking pictures. Although there isn’t much of a difference between 26mm and 27mm, the 6 Pro’s broader field of view allows for a little bit more scene to be seen.

The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 48MP telephoto camera with a 104mm focal length, although the Pixel 6a does not (4x optical zoom ratio compared with the standard lens). On paper, the Pixel 6 Pro is the undisputed victor if you want to capture small frames without sacrificing quality. In the experiments that follow, we examine how the two deal with zooming in on objects.

Google incorporates almost all of the software seen in the more costly Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the 6a. You will therefore receive Real Tone, Magic Eraser, Night Shot, Top Shot, and all the other software-based extras.

Main Rear Cameras for Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6 Pro

We used the principal cameras of each phone to take a number of pairs of pictures in various lighting conditions. The Pixel 6 Pro’s higher-resolution sensor should theoretically result in crisper shots, but it’s more crucial to look at actual outcomes than simply the numbers.

As Expected, 125 W Charging Is Ridiculous.

The OnePlus 10T’s charging technique, which offers the fastest charging of any OnePlus phone to date, is possibly the most significant new feature. The OnePlus 10T can charge at speeds up to 150W, topping the 80W of the OnePlus 10 Pro, while North American users are only allowed to charge at 125W.

That statistic alone would lead you to believe that charging speed is absurd. The process of filling the phone from 1 percent to 100 percent only takes around 20 minutes, and it is undoubtedly quite cool to see.

Is 25W lost while using a phone a huge concern in North America? Simply put, unquestionably not. Fast charging has been experiencing the law of diminishing returns for some time, and the difference in charging speed between 150W and 125W is actually just one minute.

A Pixel 6 from an alternate universe

How the OnePlus 10T compares to my experience with the Pixel 6 was the one aspect of the device that I kept returning to. Only $50 separates the two phones, which are basically in the same price range. They actually both have appealing qualities. Performance-wise, OnePlus has better specifications, and Google releases Android upgrades more frequently. Google has a far better camera, while OnePlus offers a bigger, better display.

When it comes to where the two phones are located, I believe Google comes out on top in this situation. As I had been talking with colleague Max Weinbach, Android devices typically fall into a few factions, particularly in the US market.

There are entry-level smartphones, like the OnePlus Nord range, that carriers hand out like candy. Since individuals only need these phones to function and perform the very minimum functions, they can be low on features and quality.

Then there are the mid-range phones, like the Pixel 6a, that individuals can manage to pay for in affordable installments or outright. These phones must strive to mimic a “flagship,” with strong cameras and screens, but they can still make concessions on some “luxury” features because their primary purpose is to be more reasonably priced.

