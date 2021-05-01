Google’s Pixel 6 might arrive with Ultra-wideband feature

Google Pixel 6 might arrive with an ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity feature. This technology, seen on the latest iPhones and the S21 and S21 Ultra, allows you to locate a smartphone or connected object with great precision. The AirTag, Apple’s Bluetooth tracker, relies heavily on the UWB.

New reports from 9To5Google, Google is currently experimenting with integrating ultra-wideband technology into its smartphones. The ultra-wideband connectivity feature might be added on the next flagship device from Google, the Pixel 6.

Mishaal Rahman, editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, agreed in a Twitter post. “Google is testing support for the Android 12 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) API on ‘Raven’, one of the code names that could evoke next-generation Pixels,” referring to the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL.

Will Google launch an AirTag alternative?

The ultra-wideband is present on from iPhone 11 series. More recently, Samsung has integrated the same technology to their Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra lineup to make use of SmartTags effectively.

Alongside, the ultra-wideband allows to locate with accurate precision from additional services via the Internet of Things (IoT) and to transfer files quickly from one device to another, even faster with Bluetooth.

What if Google has some plans to launch alternatives to AirTags in future? Obviously, Google is still in the experimental stage. Anyway, we should hear more about the upcoming Pixel 6 series. Do you like to see the UWB feature in the Pixel 6 lineup? Leave your thoughts below in the comment section below!