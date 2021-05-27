In the last couple of weeks, we have seen the number of rumors and reports regarding the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series is growing. As per rumors, the device will feature a custom chip that is built in collaboration with Samsung. Acceding to the latest news, a new leak has revealed that this chip will have a similar performance to that of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Tipster @heyitsyogesh said that the new custom chip in the Pixel 6 series which comes with Whitechapel as its codename will rival the Snapdragon 870 chipset. If this is true, this will mark a major shift for Google because so far it has always shipped its devices with Qualcomm processors. Yogesh believes that the processor will be built on a 5nm process and its performance will be something between Snapdragon 888 SoC and Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Google Pixel 6 chip might directly compete with Snapdragon 870 chip

From his official Twitter handle, @heyitsyogesh, tipster Yogesh posted “Well yes, Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with current performance on PVT units closer to SD870, they are not trying to match SD888. Google’s focus is on ML & so the raw AI performance is matched to that of other leading mobile chips. Plus that Mali GPU is performing good under stress.”

Note that Snapdragon 870 is a flagship grade processor from the chip maker. It is also an overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Yogesh claims that Google is not trying to match the raw performance of the Snapdragon 888 chip, Google is focusing on improving upon Machine Learning and AI processes. He also said that since Google does not yet have an in house mobile graphics division, it will ship Whitechapel with a Mali GPU.

AndroidAuthority reported that Weinbach also revealed some details like the display of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As per the report, the base model is going to come with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the other hand, the Pro variant will come with a higher QHD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Pro variant will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Note that as of now, none of the rumors are confirmed by the company yet so consider all these with a pinch of salt.