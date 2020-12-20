Pirates of the Caribbean’s Mr Gibbs Kevin McNally praises Johnny Depp as ‘beautiful human’ | Films | Leisure

Some of Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-stars have been coming to his defence considering that he lost his libel scenario, in which he strongly denied allegations of domestic abuse. Greg Ellis – who played Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves throughout 3 Pirates movies – has vocally supported the 57-12 months-aged and his character. And now Captain Jack Sparrow’s sidekick Mr Gibbs star Kevin McNally has rallied around Depp as well.

McNally, who performed Joshamee Gibbs in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films together with Depp, appeared on Ellis’ video clip podcast The Respondent this week.

The total two-hour job interview is unveiled at 9pm GMT on Sunday, but in the meantime, a clip of McNally voicing his assistance for his Jack Sparrow co-star has been shared.

In the video, McNally said: “Who is familiar with what goes on at the rear of closed doorways.

“But I have never ever in 22 many years of performing with Johnny Depp seen something that would reveal to me he is anything at all other than a attractive human being.”

