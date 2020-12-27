Pirates of the Caribbean: Joker star ‘joins Margot Robbie’ to swap Johnny Depp | Films | Amusement

In accordance to a Hollywood insider, Robbie is evidently “looking to crew up” with Jared Leto at the time again – this time for her forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

Leto is creating very the title for himself in Hollywood, as he is gearing up to release his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Morbius.

Staying partnered up with Robbie would develop fairly the powerful acting duo for a new Pirates reboot – but will it be accepted by die-hard fans?

Considering Johnny Depp was properly-cherished for his eccentric portrayal of Jack Sparrow, enthusiasts may enjoy a in the same way outlandish general performance from Leto, who is regarded for likely higher than-and-outside of for his performing roles.