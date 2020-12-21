Pirates of the Caribbean 6 with no Johnny Depp would be ‘criminal’ states Mr Gibbs co-star | Movies | Leisure

McNally produced his feedback during an interview with fellow Pirates actor and Depp supporter Greg Ellis, who performed Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves across three Pirates movies.

The Mr Gibbs actor suggests how he will get asked a whole lot on social media about if he’s involved in Pirates 6.

He told Ellis on the latter’s online video podcast The Respondent: “My desire is that some sort of link will be necessary in between what has been in advance of and whichever strange incarnation of it there is to appear.

“But I sincerely think that my fate is so tied in with Johnny’s that I will go with him, if without a doubt he does go.”