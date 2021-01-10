Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Captain Hook crossover possible right after Johnny Depp exit | Movies | Entertainment

Pirates of the Caribbean has ventured into some weird and fantastic sea-shanty tales so considerably. Not only did Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) battle the mythical Kraken head-on, but he also labored alongside Blackbeard, and had a sword-battle with Davy Jones. Going forward, could the Disney collection borrow some features from an additional of its seafaring franchises?
It was just lately pointed out that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has a assortment of novelisations that were being unveiled to coincide with the movies.
A single of the most preferred novels was 2011’s The Value of Flexibility, written by A.C. Crispin, which explained to of a 25-year-previous Jack Sparrow taking on the East India Buying and selling Company.
In the course of this novel, however, Sparrow’s father describes a pirate that Disney followers will no-question be acquainted with.
Sparrow’s dad regales the youngster about a pirate named James, who changed his hand with a hook, disappeared for some time, never ever aged, and was inexplicably terrified of young children.
This comical passage was no question referencing Captain James Hook from the Peter Pan franchise.
The Disney business has been regarded to overlap some of their sequence – significantly in the Pixar relatives – so it would not be not possible to see them include things like these kinds of a character in the approaching sixth Pirates film.
Even so, if Hook were being to be involved, the possibilities are he would both see a transient cameo, or be the main villain.
Contemplating he traditionally has no shame in attacking children, he may well be 1 of the Pirates series’ most dastardly foes nonetheless.
Having said that, this didn’t seem to go perfectly, as the publication described Disney “balked” at this concept.
Nothing at all is regarded about the impending new Pirates films, but Jack Sparrow is continue to alive and well – so he could return at any level.
Alternatively, he could simply be written out off-monitor, bringing his journey to an conclude with no any celebration.
If Disney are dropping Depp from the series, it is most very likely as a outcome of his public court docket battle towards a British newspaper, and his ex-spouse, Amber Listened to.
Throughout the substantial courtroom circumstance Depp and Heard were being quoted as becoming abusive to one an additional, with the newspaper in problem contacting the Edward Scissorhand star a “wife-beater”.
Inspite of this, a petition has been began by lovers on transform.org in support of bringing the star back again to screen quickly.
So far, the petition has practically attained 400,000 signatures from desperate fans, hoping to convey their favourite actor back into the fold.
