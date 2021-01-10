Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Captain Hook crossover possible right after Johnny Depp exit | Movies | Entertainment

Pirates of the Caribbean has ventured into some weird and fantastic sea-shanty tales so considerably. Not only did Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) battle the mythical Kraken head-on, but he also labored alongside Blackbeard, and had a sword-battle with Davy Jones. Going forward, could the Disney collection borrow some features from an additional of its seafaring franchises?

It was just lately pointed out that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has a assortment of novelisations that were being unveiled to coincide with the movies.

A single of the most preferred novels was 2011’s The Value of Flexibility, written by A.C. Crispin, which explained to of a 25-year-previous Jack Sparrow taking on the East India Buying and selling Company.

In the course of this novel, however, Sparrow’s father describes a pirate that Disney followers will no-question be acquainted with.

Sparrow’s dad regales the youngster about a pirate named James, who changed his hand with a hook, disappeared for some time, never ever aged, and was inexplicably terrified of young children.

Browse Much more: Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp return ‘blocked by Disney’ as Margot Robbie methods in