Pink’s nine-year-old daughter endorses Joe Biden as US president: ‘He’s good’

Pink’s nine-year-old daughter wants to see Joe Biden win the US election because “he’s good”.

Pink

The citizens of the US cast their votes on Tuesday (03.11.20) to elect their next president, and as the votes continue to be counted, Pink’s daughter Willow has said she’d like to see Democratic nominee Joe Biden win the title over Republican candidate – and current president – Donald Trump.

In a sweet video posted by the 41-year-old singer, she asked her nine-year-old daughter: “Who do you want to win the election?”

And Willow replied: “Joe Biden. Because he’s good.”

Pink – who has Willow and three-year-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart – then told her daughter that the most important thing is making sure people are “nicer to each other” once the election is over.

She said: “I hope that no matter who wins the election that we can all figure out a way to be nicer to each other. That’s what I hope. Do you think that’s fair? Do you think that people should learn to disagree and still be kind?

“That’s what I wish. What do you wish? What’s your biggest wish right now?”

But Willow had different ideas for her number one wish, as she said she’d rather be a character from ‘Harry Potter’ and attend the mythical wizardry school of Hogwarts.

She told her mother: “Well, my biggest wish is to go to Hogwarts, but …”

When the ‘What About Us’ singer then asked what Willow wants “for people”, the youngster added: “Peace.”

The video comes after former motocross competitor Carey recently revealed he often takes his two children shooting, and insisted he is a “firm believer in teaching [his] kids” how to handle a firearm.

He wrote on Instagram: “Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud. I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards . Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear (sic)”