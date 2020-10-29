Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Dupes Under $20

Scroll To See More Images

Charlotte Tilbury’s practically iconic “Pillow Talk” lipstick (and more recently lip liner, lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette, and a slew of other spin-offs inspired by the O.G. shade) has become well-known for being an astonishingly universally-flattering pink-nude hue that looks good on just about any skin tone—seriously. Aside from the pigment, it’s also touted for its performance—it has a semi-matte finish with some pretty impressive staying power, but manages to feel comfortable and non-drying all day long. The makeup artist created the now ubiquitous shade after years of not being able to find the perfect nude lip color for all of her clients, mixing and matching different pigments until she found the blend that flattered all of her clients.

Not only is this “It” lipstick a favorite in makeup artist kits for weddings and photoshoots, but it’s also a celebrity beauty favorite, earning the seal of approval from the likes of Alexa Chung, Adwoa Aboah, Emma Roberts, Nicole Kidman, and Gwyneth Paltrow just to name a few. This A-list roster of fans is one such example of how the perfectly muted rosy-neutral color truly works on just about anyone—and not to mention, it compliments any makeup look, whether you’re wearing it with a bare face or dramatic smokey eye. While opting for the real deal is undoubtedly worth the investment (it really is good stuff, guys), if dropping $35 on a lipstick feels a little daunting, we’ve uncovered a few dupes that offer a similar hue and formula to the O.G. product.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in “Pillow Talk”

This stunning brownish-pink has amassed a cult following for a reason, and if you’re willing to pay the price, it’s definitely worth the splurge.

Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Lip Secrets Pillow Talk Lip Set

If you want to try the entire Pillow Talk range (and you do, trust us) this gift set is the perfect option and it actually saves you 40 percent ($75 value).

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick in “Euro-Trash”

This neutral dark pink-brown hue is slightly more warm than Pillow Talk, but when swatched, the two look essentially the same. The comfortable matte finish is also strikingly similar for the two, except NYX’s option will only set you back about $5.

Maybelline Color Sensational Inti-Matte Lipstick in “Almond Rose”

To be honest, Maybelline’s Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes is one of my favorite lip formulas on the market (my beauty editor friend introduced me to it last year)—drugstore ~or~ high-end. The soft matte feels comfortable and soft but stays put for hours. The hue “Almond Rose” is a near spot-on shade match for “Pillow Talk.”

MAC Cosmetics Amplified Lipstick in “Cosmo”

While not technically a drugstore price point, MAC’s “Cosmo” (a shade in their Amplified range) is a pretty uncanny shade match for “Pillow Talk,” and will set you back about $19 instead of $34. While this formula is less matte than Tilbury’s, it still delivers the same bold pigment and staying power as the original.