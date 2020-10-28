Pig The Pug Mini Book Collection

Pig The Pug is arriving into the West Australian and The Sunday Times

More than 3 evenings you’ve got the opportunity to buy a mini Pig The Pug publication when you buy Saturday’s The West Australian and or The Sunday Times.

the way to receive your mini Pig the Pug publication

Buy Saturday’s The West Australian or The Sunday Times through the promotional material periodGet your Pig The Pug token – it’ll let you know which book you’re able to redeem it forTake into some engaging newsagency or even IGA storeHand around $3. 00* and select up the Pig The Pug publication that’s on the market

Spinning sockets – STRICTLY WHILE STOCKS LAST

Newspaper publication dates for every publication

Saturday 7 November – Pig The Pug

Sunday 8 November – Pig The Winner

Saturday 14 November – maligned The Fibber

Sunday 15 November – Pig the Star

Saturday 21 November – Pig The Grub

Sunday 22 November – Pig The Elf

*Books can be purchased for $3. 00 each if you purchase The West Australian Saturday variant or The Sunday Times 7/ / 11/ / 20 – 22/ / 11/ / 20 (Promotional Stage ). $6. 00 maximum price 1 publication + newspaper. Complete assortment $35. 70 maximum price (such as 6 papers and 6 books, over Promotional span ). Available in participating newsagents and IGA supermarkets while stocks last. 1 book per initial token from hardcopy (not electronic ) papers just.