Piers Morgan confirms Very good Early morning Britain return as he slams ‘woke idiots’ who want Grease banned

PIERS Morgan has verified that he will return to Good Early morning Britain tomorrow following his and Susanna Reid’s Christmas crack from the breakfast display.

And the 55-yr-previous star has promised fireworks, slamming “woke idiots” who are campaigning to get 1978 movie Grease banned.

He also unveiled that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be appearing on the programme to go over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Using to his social media web pages this evening, the Television set presenter shared a photo of himself and Susanna on the ITV show alongside one another.

Piers captioned the put up: “UPDATE: We’re again tomorrow with guests such as Wellbeing Secretary @matthancockmp

“So much to go over incl educational institutions, vaccines, & no matter if Grease must be banned for currently being sexist/racist/homophobic.”

He cheekily included: “(Response: no, we really should ban the woke bloody idiots who want it banned.)”

The remark arrives after the iconic musical was slammed as “rapey, racist and homophobic” by shocked viewers – who desire that it is “hardly ever proven on Television set again”.

The hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was proven on Boxing Day on BBC1, and immediately after revisiting it quite a few felt it hadn’t aged effectively.

In light-weight of the #metoo motion, Black Life Make a difference and LGBTQIA legal rights and awareness, loads of viewers felt it no for a longer time has a area in today’s Tv routine.

In 1 unique scene, key figures Danny and Sandy are at a travel-in movie when the greasy-haired lothario can make an undesirable engage in for his day and gropes her breast.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “The travel in/botched makeout session between Danny and Sandy hasn’t aged properly. Movie kinda glides appropriate into tune (“Sandy”) right before viewers register the day rapey vibe of the scene they just saw. #Grease”

“Ahhh person. Just looking at #Grease 1 of my favorite films and it’s so of its time. Misogynistic, sexist and a little bit rapey,” additional one more.

Other scenes to cause outrage include things like “undesirable woman” Rizzo becoming “slut shamed”, and middle-aged Vince Fontaine flirting with teenager Marty at the school’s dance.

The simply call in the scene for all couples to be “boy girl” and the absence of ethnic minorities all through also elevated eyebrows.

Piers will be debating the movie, alongside Susanna, on ITV’s Good Early morning Britain tomorrow [4 January] from 6am.