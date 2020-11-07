Pictures: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Measure out for Coolie No.1 Pictures

David Dhawan is set to Come Back with the Picture of His Own banger Coolie No.1 Using the Identical Title starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The new pairing has a great deal of appreciation and love from the crowd since they are happy to capture both of these actors together on display. Varun and Sara were awaiting the launch of this movie for quite a while but as a result of stunt that it was postponed forever. The manufacturers are all set to publish the movie digitally Christmas this season along with the direct group has started promoting it across town.

Now we snapped Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan because they stepped outside to foster the movie. Varun was dressed in a set of ash gray jeans along with a printed light pink blouse. Even though Sara was spotted sporting a navy blue and white crochet gown. Check out the Amazing images of this group underneath…