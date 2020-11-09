Pictures: Ranveer Singh flaunts his beefed up seem again

Ranveer Singh is still among the most loved actors of Bollywood. He had impressed everybody with his debut film itself and since there has been no return. The celebrity’s career chart is an upwards curve and just appears to be soaring greater with every passing season. Ranveer is presently gearing up for numerous jobs. His’83 is up for launch shortly and other movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht, Cirkus and are in the manufacturing and also pre-production stage.

Now we snapped the celebrity as he turned out to get a work out session. Ranveer flaunted his sculpted physique and his design also made heads turn. Dressed in some ash gray shorts and a white sando, the celebrity seemed absolutely burst. He awakened the appearance with a slick pair of shades and white shoes. Scroll through for the latest photos.