Pictures: Ranbir Kapoor has perform on Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor was out of the big screen for a little while now. The celebrity’s final release came 2018 using Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. But he has been fairly busy through and has two large movies lined – Brahmastra along with Shamshera.

The actor recently resumed work to the Shamshera following the movie went on hold as a result of lockdown. Ranbir was snapped in the YRF studios now as he continues to operate on the movie. The celebrity had been spotted sporting a plain gray t-shirt together with lace jeans and white shoes. He was spotted sporting a black cap and also had a unique mask to choose this.

Take a peek at the images below.