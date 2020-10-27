Pictures: Neha Kakkar contributes to Mumbai with spouse Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot through the weekend along with videos and pictures from their expansive wedding ceremony moved viral on line. Neha and Rohanpreet seemed made-for-each-other in most of the pictures in the pre-wedding festivities in addition to at their own wedding. Nowadays, the few was snapped because they returned from New Delhi to Mumbai.
Walking from the airport , the few has been all smiles because the shutterbugs batted continuously. Neha wore a white and pale blue coloured co-ord, while Rohan maintained it casual at athleisure wear. Check out their Newest images below…
