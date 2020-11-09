Pictures: Kiara Advani contributes to Mumbai article Laxmii’s unique viewing in New Delhi

Kiara Advani shot to fame this past year article the launch of her movie Kabir Singh along with Shahid Kapoor. The celebrity then went to perform Great Newwz using Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh that was a hit also. With 2 back to back hits, Kiara began getting a number of offers as well as her kitty is now full. She’s gearing up for its launch of Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar as well and the movie is set to launch on November 9, 2020.

The movie revolves around the story of Akshay being owned by the spirit of a transgender and also the reason for it. Kiara and Akshay have been at New Delhi to the special viewing of this movie last night and that afternoon that the shutterbugs clicked Kiara because she returned to Mumbai. Founded in tie-and-dye beige and red group, Kiara maintained her airport appear comfy and casual. Take a Look at the images below…