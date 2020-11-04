Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped at a fairly white lady

Kareena Kapoor Khan includes eyes put on her because she’s expecting her second child shortly and like through her first pregnancy she made a stir with her sartorial options, her next pregnancy appears no different. She’s been turning heads with her appearances one following another and now also we snapped that the diva because she had been all cried when she made off from her journey to go into her home.

Kareena looked beautiful at a pristine all-white midi and that she sported a minimum make-up look. The celebrity waved in the paparazzi waiting to capture a glimpse of her since she made her way from. We adored that this casual yet elegant pregnancy appearance of the celebrity, what about you?