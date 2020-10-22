Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Go Back to Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan Was shooting at North India for Laal Singh Chaddha Because the Last Few weeks alongside Aamir Khan.

Lately, she chose to Instagram to show the movie’s shooting has piled up and she’s eager to return home. Kareena is now pregnant with her second child and will be expecting to wrap up all of her work responsibilities before she’s a rest. Kareena was snapped coming back in Mumbai with boy friend Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan this day.

Saif and Taimur had accompanied Kareena for its shooting program and now the family returned to base. Dressed in a fairly white match, the celebrity appeared glamorous as ever. Check out all of the images under…