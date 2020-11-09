Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream in white

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva of the film industry and there’s no denying the fact. The actress has delivered several iconic characters over the years that Bollywood fans will remember forever. The actress made headlines once again when she announced that she’s expecting a second child with Saif Ali Khan.

Just like her first pregnancy, Kareena has not put her work on hold. The actress recently completed her schedule for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and is now back in the city working on her other professional commitments. Kareena was clicked on the sets of her talk show What Women Want today. In the pictures, Kareena was seen wearing a long white gown which she pulled off with ease.

Scroll below and check it out for yourself.