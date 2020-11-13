Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan goes trendy for the most recent airport appearance

Even the paps can not get enough of Kareena Kapoor Khan and ever because she has made a fashion statement along with her early pregnancy, fashion mongers also love to keep a track of what this diva is off.

Spotted now in the airport together with Taimur, Kareena was spotted taking a day away from her regular glamorous self to slide into something more comfy for her trip. Wearing a comfortable grey UCLA sweatshirt with black tights and high heeled subway brown sneakers, Kareena has been snapped now at the airport at Mumbai.

Kareena is really on her way into Dharamshala with household for a silent Diwali away in the hustle bustle of town. Take a look at the images of her trip below.