Pictures: Kajal Aggarwal Decks For The Mehendi Ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are set to tie the knot everywhere in Mumbai. The couple has been dating for over a couple of decades now and becoming engaged earlier this season. The pre-wedding parties have started at the most town and we snapped bride-to-be Kajal all decked out for the mehendi ceremony. Wearing floral jewelry and a fairly yellow match, the celebrity was all smiles because she fulfilled her loved ones and all of the guests with extreme warmth.

Kajal’s mehendi could be clearly seen from the images and she seems totally glowing in these most recent clicks. Based on reports, a reception is anticipated to occur in Hyderabad too. The celebrity is going to make heads turn with her various looks in a number of and wedding festivities, Have a Look at the primary one under…