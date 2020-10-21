Pictures: John Abraham spotted acing a casual all-black appearance

John Abraham is 1 celebrity who has made a room for the type of movies that worked nicely for him. John enjoys doing action-packed films and they’ve attracted a great deal of appreciation his manner also. The celebrity is gearing up to his forthcoming projects and then we snapped him before now as he jetted away by town. John was clicked within a all-black look in the airporttaking necessary measures before going in the airport. He posed to his shutterbugs after stepping from his journey because he made his way to the airport. According to sources, he’s set to start shooting Satyameva Jayate two in Lucknow and that is where he was headed. Scroll through for images…