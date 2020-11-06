Pictures: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday seen from town

Shakun Batra has started shooting his next job. The movie is a brand new era take on stars and relationships Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and newcomer Dhairya Karwa. The movie’s shooting premiered in Goa and just lately the cast and crew of this movie have been clicked returning Mumbai after finishing the program. Now we snapped Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant since they stepped out to get a meeting in the Dharma Productions’ office at Mumbai.

The movie has been made by Dharma Productions and so to find out some logistics to the forthcoming days, the throw fulfilled in their workplace. Deepika was clicked sporting a pretty floral gown, although Ananya was clicked at some denims and a lemon colored crop shirt. Siddhant, on the flip side, maintained it casual at a pair of jeans and a crisp white coat. Take a look at the images below.