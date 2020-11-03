Pictures: Arjun Rampal Measures out Using Gabriella Demetriades and Boy Arik

Arjun Rampal is gearing up to Get Abbas-Mustan’s Forthcoming series Penthouse.

The celebrity recently also took to societal websites to show his brand new style for the sequence. He’s got a fresh haircut for your function and is looking very cool inside. The shutterbugs snapped the celebrity this day as he turned out with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and boy Arik. Arjun chosen for a set gray tracks along with also a sea blue full-sleeves T-shirt, using a set of glossy sunglasses and gray converse.

He introduced for the paparazzi prior to becoming in his journey. Gabriella, on the other hand, decided to put on a set of cut jeans and a pale blue and brownish shirt carrying small Arik within her arms. Check out their Hottest images below…