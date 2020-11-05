Pictures: Anil Kapoor seems dapper as he sees Karwa Chauth

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosts a huge get together for Karwa Chauth each year. Plenty of B-town women celebrate the day of love decked out in their finest ethnic attires and now was not any different. We snapped a few folks coming in to your Karwa Chauth bash at Anil Kapoor’s home. The titles comprise Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhavna Panday, Natasha Dalal and much more. In addition we snapped Neelam Kothari in the party afterwards.

But only a few minutes back following the get together finished, Anil Kapoor came from his home to pose for photos about the petition of the paparazzi waiting . Looking sharp in a Nehru jacket paired with a sharp pair of kurta pajama, Anil made certain each of the eyes have been glued to him. Check out the latest images below…