Jeannie Mai needed to undergo surgery this week to get epiglottitis, and today she is giving fans an upgrade on her healing.

Epiglottitis could be harmful. The Mayo Clinic describes,”Epiglottitis is an possibly life-threatening illness that happens when the epiglottis — even a little cartilage’lid’ that insures the windpipe — swells, blocking the flow of air in your lungs”

The co-host of”The Actual” shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, wearing a”Vote Jeannie” T-shirt.

She composed the picture,”4 DAYS POST SURGERY,” including,”No talking, No chewinggum, No poor tshirts.”

The wellness dilemma forced Mai to depart”Dancing with the Stars” early. At a pre-recorded movie, she opened to lovers about her illness during Monday night, saying that she had been”completely shattered” to depart the series.

“I discovered that I’ve a neck abscess, in which my back pack and my neck had gotten so contaminated it began permeating to the remaining regions behind my throat and my ears I needed to find emergency operation, which explains the reason why I am here today,” she explained.

The operation went well, however, physicians told me,”If you’d have waited another day, then the throat could have closed .”

