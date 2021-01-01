Physician Who: John Bishop joins solid as Bradley Walsh departs

John Bishop is becoming a member of the solid of Physician Who.

The 54-calendar year-previous actor and comedian explained that boarding the Tardis is a ‘dream appear true’ right after his shock new function was unveiled.

He will appear in the new collection of the BBC Just one exhibit, in which Jodie Whittaker reprises her function as the Time Lord, later on this 12 months.

Bishop, who a short while ago examined constructive for coronavirus, has by now begun filming his part, but Tv set bosses have stored his signing under wraps until eventually now.

He plays a character named Dan, who ‘becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures’.

‘Travelling by way of house and time along with the Health practitioner and Yaz, he’ll facial area evil alien races over and above his wildest nightmares,’ the BBC claimed.

Bishop will star together with Whittaker and Mandip Gill, who returns as Yaz.

Bishop claimed: ‘If I could convey to my youthful self that one day I would be asked to move on board the Tardis, I would under no circumstances have believed it.

‘It’s an complete aspiration appear legitimate to be becoming a member of Physician Who and I could not wish for much better company than Jodie and Mandip.’

Bishop is signing up for Physician Who in its 13th sequence, which began filming in November last calendar year.

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who have now still left the exhibit, manufactured their last appearances in the New Year’s Day particular episode, Revolution of the Daleks.

Medical professional Who’s executive producer Chris Chibnall stated: ‘It’s time for the following chapter of Health care provider Who, and it commences with a person referred to as Dan. Oh, we’ve had to preserve this one particular mystery for a extensive, extended time.

‘Our conversations begun with John even just before the pandemic strike.

‘The character of Dan was developed for him, and it is a joy to have him aboard the Tardis.’

Matt Strevens, BBC Studios executive producer, reported: ‘It’s been a complete joy acquiring John sign up for the solid and we’ve been possessing a whole lot enjoyable on established presently.

‘We can’t wait for you to satisfy Dan when the clearly show returns later on this yr.”

The information will come right after Bishop said he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by assistance considering that revealing he analyzed beneficial for Covid-19 on Christmas Day.

Equally he and his wife Melanie contracted the virus more than the festive time period and experienced been flattened by the illness.

He informed admirers they are ‘getting a minimal stronger’ each working day and promised he will be back again to work in January.

The Doctor Who New Calendar year specific, Revolution Of The Daleks, aired on New Year’s Day and observed Walsh and Cole depart their roles right after getting the Doctor’s companions since 2018.

Additional: Medical professional Who



BBC drama controller Piers Wenger said: ‘We are beyond thrilled to have John Bishop becoming a member of Physician Who.

‘Alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, John is a amazing addition to the exhibit and we have no question that collection 13 is heading to be a further thrilling established of adventures for the Physician.’

Much more : Medical professional Who Dalek actor reveals how he pays homage to past stars in creatures’ voices

A lot more : Health practitioner Who year 13: Rumoured launch date, solid and every thing we know so considerably