Physician Arrested In Connection With Racist Strike Black Southern University Student Athlete | National News

Officials Using the Baton Rouge Police Department have Declared the arrest of a Person accused of Raping and assaulting a female Southern University student athlete. )

Based on WAFB 9, Shane McKinney, respectively 54, has been detained and charged with simple battery on Tuesday (November 10). The alleged incident happened on November 9.

McKinney is a physician in our Lady of the Lake Hospital and was put on leave with his company.

Roman Banks, Southern’s sporting director, issued a statement Tuesday within the episode.

“We’re mindful of a documented off-campus physical and verbal attack between a female Southern University student-athlete plus a bystander,” the statement began. “At the moment, we think the incident was racially motivated and so are completely and fully centered on the security and well-being of the student-athletes.”

RELATED: Children Of Black Student Require Replies After Son Is Brutally Beaten By White Classmates

The victim hasn’t yet been identified by police. She’s reportedly claiming the assault had been racially-motivated, nevertheless police state there wasn’t”enough proof to show that this was racially motivated”

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has published a statement above their workers’ alleged activities.

“We do not tolerate hatred, racism or violence with any part of our company against another individual,” the announcement reads, based on WBRZ 2. “We consider the allegations put against our doctors seriously and understand that their gravity. We’ve put the doctor on administrative leave pending a comprehensive internal investigation.”

The statement continues:”According to the results of our evaluation, we might consider additional action. We set the well-being of our patients, both community and teams in the forefront of what we do”

McKinney was afterwards published Wednesday in a 10,000 bond.