Photographs: Varun Dhawan’s OOTD is too cool to miss

Varun Dhawan who spent the past couple of days prior to restarting work on a vacation in Goa goes back to company. The celebrity is gearing up for the launch of the next movie Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Varun and Sara have awakened for the very first time and this new pairing has left the viewer super enthused. The movie is set to launch on December 25, 2020to deal with the crowd on Christmas. Varun was clicked now as he came to encourage the movie in a branch in Mumbai.

The celebrity appeared sharp as he picked to get a set of white colored trousers, an off-white T-shirt plus also added a pop of color into the appearance using a laid down comforter yellow shirt. ) In addition, he wore a very cool pair of black boots using electrical blue laces that seemed amazing . Take a look at the hottest images of the celebrity.